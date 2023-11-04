HOUGHTON, Mich. (AUGIE) — Augustana hockey dropped an overtime matchup to CCHA foe Michigan Tech Saturday night inside John MacInnes Student Ice Arena by a score of 4-3 as the Vikings’ moved to 3-4-1 in its inaugural season presented by First PREMIER Bank / PREMIER Bankcard. The Huskies’ moved to 2-4-3.

A late third period goal by Michigan Tech forced overtime as the Huskies’ carried momentum into the extra period of play. Ryland Mosley played hero with a five-hole goal two-and-a-half minutes into the overtime to secure the win.

The Huskies carried their momentum from Friday night’s win into the start of Saturday’s match as Issac Gordon tallied his fourth goal of the week with a wrist shot from the top of the circle. The Vikings’ didn’t let the early goal last as Quinn Rudrud sniped one past MTU’s outstretched glove during a five-on-four power play.

Jack Jensen carried Augustana’s late first period goal into the second as he tapped in his second of the weekend off passes from Owen Bohn and Evan McIntyre. Josh Kotai came up big in the late minutes of the second period as he made back to back saves to carry the Vikings’ lead into the locker room.

Michigan Tech evened the score on the power play as a misplayed puck by Kotai led to a goal by Huskies’ forward Ryland Mosley.

Augustana didn’t wait long as a perfectly placed poke check by Ryan Naumovski led to an offensive charge on the powerplay that ended with a dish from Arnuad Vachon and put away by Hayden Hennen.

The Huskies’ bounced back with a goal from Mosley in the late seconds of the third period to force overtime. Mosley played hero with a hat-trick goal two and half minutes into the extra frame to secure the MTU win.

Game Moments

Both goals in the first period came off power play opportunities.

AU opened up the scoring in the second period to gain the lead.

Callum Gau was assessed a five-minute major in the third period.

Mosley squared the game at two off a five on three man-advantage.

Augustana regained the lead on the powerplay.

The Huskies’ forced overtime with a late-period goal.

Mosley recorded his hat-trick in the overtime period to secure MTU’s win.

Goals

Issac Gordon opened up the scoring for MTU with a wrist shot from the top of the circle during an Augustana penalty kill.

Quinn Rudrud added his second goal of the weekend on an Augustana power play as he went top-shelf over the glove of the Huskies’ goalie.

Jack Jensen added his name to the score sheet with a tap in off passes from Owen Bohn and Evan McIntyre.

Michigan Tech answered back in the third period off a five on three power play as Ryland Mosley poked one past Kotai’s glove.

Hayden Hennen regained the lead for Augustana as he lasered in a shot from the point off a five on four advantage.

MTU squared the game at three apiece with 20 seconds remaining in the third period.

Mosley walked away with the game-winner in overtime as he fired one through Kotai’s five-hole.

Up Next Augustana hits the road for a battle between independents as they face off against fellow Division I newcomer Lindenwood, a team who joined college hockey in the fall of 2022. Puck drop is set for Nov. 10-11 at 7:10 p.m. in St.Charles, Mo.