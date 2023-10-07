MADISON, WISC. (KELO) — The Augustana hockey team fell to Wisconsin 4-0 in the program’s first ever game Saturday night.

The Badgers held a 45-25 advantage in shots on goal and won six more faceoffs than the Vikings.

Christian Fitzgerald got the scoring going for the hosts with a goal just 1:10 into the contest. Mathieu De St. Phalle made it a 2-0 game with his goal early in the second period. Wisconsin’s Quinn Finley netted the final two goals in the third.

Augie goalie Zach Rose saved 41 of the 45 shots he faced for a .911 save percentage.

Quinn Rudrud had a team-high eight shots with three of them on goal. Ryan Naumovski had seven shots, six on goal. Anthony Stark and Evan McIntyre each attempted five shots.

The Vikings and the Badgers will be back in action Sunday at 5 p.m. CT.