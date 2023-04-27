SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana women’s tennis team has become a perennial power in the NSIC and claimed the program’s 12-straight conference title over the weekend.

Augustana dominated the NSIC tournament by claiming a trio of 4-0 wins. The Vikings went undefeated against conference opponents this season and dropped just three points in 14 matches against league competition.

“It felt great, as always,” Augustana senior Sasha Kistanova said. “Everybody likes winning. And I’m really proud to be part of this amazing tennis program.”

Augustana is now 20-3 on the season, with all three defeats coming at the hands of ranked opponents, which helped propel them to the mountain top once again.

“All of them are special you know every year,” Augustana head coach Marc Kurtz said. “But to get this one, we had a really tough schedule this year, and I told the girls at the beginning of the year it was going to be a challenge, but they’ve risen to the occassion.”

With a roster consisting fully of international players, the Vikings have become a melting pot right here in Sioux Falls.

“That’s part of the fun of it too,” Kurtz said. “Is having people with different backgrounds and different ideas and beliefs on certain things and kind of learning from them and learning from everyone. We kind of have the UN of tennis.”

“It’s fun learning about different cultures,” Kistanova said. “I was amazed by the level of tennis, by the dedication that everyone has to the sport. And with every match, I love it more and more. It’s been a great experience.”

The Vikings have players from Mexico, Canada, Russia, Greece, Cyprus, the Czech Republic and Turkey.

Augustana will now play in the NCAA Central Regional against Southeastern Oklahoma State Monday afternoon.