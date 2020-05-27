Augustana denied membership to Summit League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League will not extend an invitation for membership to Augustana University, or any other program, at this time.

Augustana announced its plan to go division one in late 2018, and applied to the Summit League earlier this year. That application has been rejected.

“The Presidents Council had a robust discussion on membership and opted not to invite any additional members at this time. We will continue to stay focused and strategic as we look toward the future of the League,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said.

Augustana responded with a statement.

During these unprecedented times dealing with COVID-19, Augustana remains focused on serving our current students and executing our strategic plan. Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 is a 10-year strategic plan, and while we are disappointed in The Summit League’s decision at this time, we recognize the ever-evolving and shifting landscape within intercollegiate athletics. Just as we have grown as a university and athletics department over the past 10 years, we look forward to even more growth this decade.

While our goal of a Division I conference invitation has not changed, we remain a proud member of the NSIC and of NCAA Division II and will continue to pursue excellence in the classroom, competition and the community.