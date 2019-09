SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Click the video player to watch extended highlights and post game interviews of the 2019 Key to the City game.

Augustana (3-1) earned a 20-13 win over USF (2-2) to claim the second win in the history of the key to the city game.

Augustana will travel to Bemidi State on Saturday, October 5th for a 2:00 start time, while USF will host the University of Mary at 1:00 for the Cougar homecoming game.