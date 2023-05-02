SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate conference has announced their All-Conference awards, following the conclusion of the softball regular season.

Augustana’s Torri Chute was named the Player of the Year, while Andrea Cain earned Freshman of the Year and Lexi Lander the Newcomer of the Year.

Here’s details from the conference on the awards:

NSIC Player of the Year

#10 Torri Chute (U, 5-6, JR., Woodbury, Minn. / Stillwater HS)

Augustana University

– Led NSIC with a .524 average over the 28-game NSIC season

– Posted a league-best .917 slugging percentage after recording nine doubles and eight home runs as part of her 44 hits

– For the season, hit at a .453 clip

– Helped Augustana to its third-straight NSIC Championship

– Is the third Viking to earn NSIC Player of the Year, joining Sarah Kennedy (2015/17) and Kendall Cornick (2021)

NSIC Pitcher of the Year

#24 Lauren Dixon (LHP, 5-6, Jr., Sobieski, Wis. / Pulaski HS)

University of Minnesota Duluth

– Went 17-4 on the season, a winning percentage of 80.95%, across 28 appearances and 133.1 innings of work

– Recorded an ERA of 1.73 that was second in the NSIC

– Held opposing hitters to a batting average of just .184 to go with 189 strikeouts

– Ranks eighth in the country in strikeouts per seven innings with 9.9

– Ranks 11th nationally in shutouts with eight

– Allowed just 4.78 hits per seven innings, an NSIC-leading mark

– A three-time NSIC Pitcher of the Week, with those wins all coming in a row between April 4 and April 18

– Earned Division II Wilson/NFCA Pitcher of the Week award on April 4, becoming the first UMD player to do so

– Allowed no runs, 10 hits and seven walks compared to 45 strikeouts in 22.1 innings of work in that NFCA Pitcher of the Week effort

– Tallied a season-high of 15 strikeouts in a 2-0 win against Minot State, the second of four-straight games with double-digit K’s

– Surpassed 500 career strikeouts, currently sitting with 546 (just one away from a tie for the program record)

NSIC Freshman of the Year

#20 Andrea Cain (RF, 5-5, R-Fr., Sioux Falls, S.D. / Brandon Valley HS)

Augustana University

– Ranked seventh in the NSIC with her .429 batting average during the NSIC season

– Ranked second in the NSIC with four triples

– Totaled six triples on the season

– Recorded a school-record two triples in one game when she achieved the feat on April 11 against Sioux Falls

– Helped Augustana to its third-straight NSIC Championship

– Is the sixth Viking to earn the NSIC Freshman of the Year

NSIC Newcomer of the Year

#32 Lexi Lander (RHP, 5-9, Jr. Onawa, Iowa / West Monona HS)

Augustana University

– Posted a 2.00 ERA while pitching to an 11-3 NSIC record

– Pitched a seven-inning perfect game on April 2 against Minnesota State

– Held NSIC opponents to a .189 batting average, second best in the league

– Helped Augustana to its third-straight NSIC Championship

– Is the third Viking to earn NSIC Newcomer of the Year joining Lexy Pederson (2017) and Abby Lien (2021)

NSIC Coach of the Year

Mike Armitage

Minnesota State University Moorhead

– Led the Dragons to a 28-14 record, a 20-win improvement from 2022 (8-36, 5-23 NSIC)

– Guided the Dragons to their first regular season with a plus .500 record since 2007

– The 28 wins are the most in program history since 2007 with their 16 NSIC wins being the most since the conference expanded in membership

– Helped snap MSUM’s 15-year postseason drought in the process

– The team has set single-season school records in on-base percentage, runs scored and runs batted in

# First Team All-Conference Pos. Yr. School Hometown 25 Kennedy Buckman 2B Jr. Augustana New Prague, Minn. 20 Andrea Cain RF Fr. Augustana Sioux Falls, S.D. 10 Torri Chute Utility Jr. Augustana Woodbury, Minn. 36 Liz Dierks CF So. Augustana Sioux Falls, S.D. 9 Abby Lien 3B Sr. Augustana Lakeville, Minn. 32 Lexi Lander P Jr. Augustana Onawa, Iowa 12 Delaney Young 1B Gr. Augustana Cottage Grove, Minn. 24 Lauren Dixon P Jr. Minnesota Duluth Sobieski, Wis. 22 Nicole Schmitt 1B So. Minnesota Duluth Verona, Wis. 5 Sidney Zavoral C Sr. Minnesota Duluth Cottage Grove, Minn. 9 McKayla Armbruster P Jr. Minnesota State Faribault, Minn. 21 Mackenzie Gallagher 3B Fr. MSU Moorhead Frankfort, Ill. 10 Avery Steffen DP So. MSU Moorhead Zumbrota, Minn. 10 Kylie Madrid 3B Sr. Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, S.D. 3 Lexie Swift CF Sr. Sioux Falls Omaha, Neb. 44 Kait Van Der Zwaag P/U Sr. Sioux Falls Hull, Iowa 23 Abbie Hlas SS Jr. Winona State Adel, Iowa 18 Marissa Mullen OF Sr. Winona State Appleton, Wis. 17 Libby Neveau 3B Sr. Winona State Oshkosh, Wis. # Second Team All-Conference Pos. Yr. School Hometown 28 Hailey Houston P So. Augustana Long Beach, Calif. 11 Annalise Scamehorn DP Jr. Concordia-St. Paul New Brighton, Minn. 8 Kiana Bender SS Jr. Minnesota Duluth Cloquet, Minn. 18 Kat Burkhardt OF Jr. Minnesota Duluth New Berlin, Wis. 7 Madi Newman OF Sr. Minnesota State Centerville, Minn. 22 Sydney Nielsen C Sr. Minnesota State Marion, Iowa 15 Kylie Sullivan CF Jr. Minnesota State Kankakee, Ill. 3 Ellie Tallman 2B Jr. Minnesota State Martelle, Iowa 24 Kennedy Thomas 1B Sr. Sioux Falls Ankeny, Iowa 5 Abby Russell SS So. SMSU Omaha, Neb. 18 Jasmin Estrada DP Gr. St. Cloud State Litchfield, Minn. 15 Trinity Junker P Sr. St. Cloud State Lindstrom, Minn. 11 Raven Vanden Langenberg SS Gr. St. Cloud State Seymour, Wis. 7 Holly Weinberger OF Sr. St. Cloud State Waconia, Minn. 14 Laila Pelds 1B Jr. Upper Iowa Pleasant Hill, Iowa 13 Kim Vidlak Utility Sr. Wayne State Bennington, Neb. 22 Teaghen Amwoza 2B Jr. Winona State Yorkville, Ill. 25 Carly Engelhardt 1B Jr. Winona State Oswego, Ill. 2 Savannah Serdynski Utility Fr. Winona State Sullivan, Wis. 11 Abby Smith P So. Winona State Hartland, Wis. # Gold Glove Team Pos. Yr. School Hometown 11 Abby Smith P So. Winona State Hartland, Wis. 10 Logan Anderson C So. Winona State Forest Lake, Minn. 44 Kait Van Der Zwaag 1B Sr. Sioux Falls Hull, Iowa 22 Teaghen Amwoza 2B Jr. Winona State Yorkville, Ill. 17 Libby Neveau 3B Sr. Winona State Oshkosh, Wis. 23 Abbie Hlas SS Jr. Winona State Adel, Iowa 7 Madi Newman LF Sr. Minnesota State Centerville, Minn. 36 Liz Dierks CF So. Augustana Sioux Falls, S.D. 6 Alexus Houston RF Jr. Concordia-St. Paul Fosston, Ill.

