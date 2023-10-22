CROOKSTON, Minn. (Augustana) – Augustana soccer defeated Minnesota-Crookston 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Northern Minnesota.

Grace Douglas collected the lone Viking goal with a shot to the top of the woodwork off a pass from Hope Korte . Douglas continued her tremendous day with a team-high three shots on goal.

Five different players recorded shots on goal as Augustana tallied seven shots in total.

Sioux Falls native, Jillian Barkus netted her seventh clean sheet of the season after stopping dwindling Crookston’s offense opportunities.

Match highlights

SHOT (UCM) 12′ – Sarah Burgum collected the first shot on goal but was denied by J. Barkus as her save switched momentum into the Vikings favor.

GOAL (AU) 16′ – Douglas opened up the match with a shot to the back of the woodwork off a pass from Korte.

SHOT (AU) 20′-22′ – Connor Rylance and Douglas fired in shots on net as it controlled a majority of possession throughout the first half.

SHOT (AU) 69′ – Avery Heinz looked to push the lead to two with a shot to the top corner of the goal but was denied by the Golden Eagle’s keeper.

Up next

Augustana returns home for a Friday night matchup against MSU Moorehead. Kick off is set for 4 p.m. on Morstad Field.