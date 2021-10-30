Augustana coasts to 38-20 victory over Winona State

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The number one team in the super region 4, the Augustana Vikings would welcome in Winona State. No score in the 1st, the Warriors would go for it on 4th and 2 and the Augie defense would send them home packing with a 3 yard loss. On the ensuing Augustana possession, Kyle Saddlers threw left for Logan Uttecht who would shed a tackler and then race on into the endzone for the 26 yard touchdown and the first score of the ball game.

Later in the first, the Vikes were back on the move once again. The second year running back from Las Vegas, Kyle Graham, would weave his way through the defense for a 27-yard pick up and a first down. Later in the drive, early 2nd quarter, Saddler would buy time with his legs before floating it into the back of the endzone for his man Uttecht for their second touchdown of the first half.

Augustana defeats Winona State 38-20.