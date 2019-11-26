Augustana closes non-conference play with 82-49 win over Bellevue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women’s basketball team closed out its non-conference season with a resounding 82-49 win over the Bellevue Bruins on Monday night inside the Elmen Center.

The Vikings move to 4-0 with the win while the Bruins played the game as an exhibition and stay at 5-3 on the season.

After a slow first quarter in which the Vikings shot 27.3 percent from the field compared to 40 percent from Bellevue, Augustana found itself trailing 20-18 heading into the second stanza.

Things turned for the Vikings as they started the second quarter on fire going on a 9-5 run to take over the lead at 29-25 after an Izzy Van Veldhuizen 3-pointer. Augustana would continue to pour it on as they finished the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 36-25 lead into halftime.

Augustana held Bellevue to five points and 12 percent from the field on 2-of-16 shooting. The Vikings also forced six turnovers while dominating on the fast break with 10 fastbreak points to zero from the Bruins.

The third quarter didn’t fare any better for Bellevue as the Vikings started the second half on an 8-2 run to extend their lead to 44-29. Augustana followed that up with an 8-0 run to blow the game open to take a 51-29 lead with 3:24 left in the third quarter.

To finish the third quarter, Augustana was an efficient 5-of-8 from the field on a 15-2 run that gave them the commanding 64-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings outscored the Bruins 46-11 in the second and third quarters and forced the bruins into 17 turnovers in those two quarters alone. In the third quarter, Augustana held a 15-0 points off turnover margin and outscored the Bruins 14-0 in the paint.

In the fourth quarter, the Vikings cooled off a bit and once the final buzzer sounded took an 82-49 win to close out the nonconference season.

Augustana was led by freshman Lauren Sees who finished with a game-high 18 points on the night. Sees went an efficient 4-of-6 shooting from deep on the night as well as six steals and six boards. Abby Hora finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field. Van Veldhuizen and Vishe’ Rabb chipped in with nine points apiece.

As a team, the Vikings had 31 points from the bench compared to the Bruins seven while forcing 24 turnovers and cashing in for 32 points off those turnovers. Augustana also held a 40-16 edge in the paint and a 33-0 edge in fast break points.

The Vikings shot at a 36.1 percent clip from the field and 34.6 from deep while holding the opponent to 26.2 percent from the field and 26.9 from deep.

The Vikings begin NSIC action when they travel to Wayne State on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. inside Rice Auditorium.

