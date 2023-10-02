SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 11th installment of the annual Key to the City game between Augustana and USF was this past weekend. The Vikings won the showdown for just the third time.

Augustana claimed a 49-29 win Saturday to take home the Key to the City for the first time since 2019.

“For our kids, it means everything,” Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski said. “They’ve had to listen to a lot of stuff and they’re not responsible for some of the past year’s all they could control is today. So, for one more year, we’ll be able to say this and then we get after it again. And we’re just really pleased to be where we’re at. This is our city.”

The Vikings scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and surged in front 35-15 in the second quarter. This was a stark contrast to last season, when the Vikes notched just one score through three quarters and found themselves in a 31-10 deficit early in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t like that feeling last year,” Augustana graduate quarterback Casey Bauman said. “We had to sit on that for a while. So, it’s our turn now and it’s a good feeling.”

Augie QB Casey Bauman completed 21 of his 29 pass attempts for 326 yards and six touchdowns, which ties a school record. He also rushed for 44 yards and a score on the ground. He shared all the glory with his teammates.

“I love a good rivalry,” Bauman said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. And I love those guys to death. It was a good day.”

More than 5,100 people attended the game, which marked the third straight year the Key to the City matchup eclipsed 5,000 people.

“For that environment and that experience and that jubilation,” Olszewski said. “I mean, you saw the smiles on their faces. It’s just it’s really cool. And as a guy who’s been around for a minute, I live vicariously through their faces and watching those smiles. And that’s what means everything.”

The win was also the 100th in the career of Augie coach Jerry Olszewski. The Vikings are 5-0 on the season, while USF is 2-3.