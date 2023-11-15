SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NSIC) — The 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular season awards were announced on Wednesday.

Augustana was well represented in the honors taking home the coach of the year, assistant coach of the year and several other accolades.

Courtesy: NSIC

NSIC Offensive Player of the Year

#15 Jack Strand (QB, 6-5, 220, So., Bloomer, Wis. / Bloomer HS)

Minnesota State University Moorhead

– Passed for 3.914 yards, a MSUM single-season record

– Set single-season school records in passing touchdowns (36) and attempts (550)

– The 36 touchdowns were the third-highest total in Division II in 2023

– Completed 370 passes which leads the nation

– Also led the country in pass completions per game (33.64).

– Set NSIC single-season record for pass completions with 340 in NSIC play

– Averaged 355.8 passing yards per game, completing 67 percent of his passes

– Becomes the first MSUM player since 2007 to earn Offensive Player of the Year

– Has thrown for 6,194 yards and 52 touchdowns in 20 career games at MSUM

NSIC Defensive Player of the Year

#36 Marcus Hansen (DE, 5-11, 240, R-So., Waseca, Minn. / Waseca HS)

Bemidji State University

– Led the NSIC in tackles for loss (17.5)

– Ranks 11th nationally in tackles for loss

– Led the NSIC in sacks (10)

– Ranks seventh nationally in sacks

– Posted a tackle for loss in nine games, with a high of four

– Had sacks in seven games, with a high of 2.5

NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year

#3 Kendrick Watkins-Hogue (WR, 6-0, 180, R-Fr., Dubuque, Iowa / Dubuque Senior HS)

Wayne State College

– Had 59 catches for 743 yards and eight TDs to lead WSC in receiving

– Tied for fourth in NSIC with eight touchdown catches

– Ranked sixth in yards per game (67.6) and receptions (59)

– Had at least three catches in every game

– Season-high nine catches for 88 yards and three TDs at Sioux Falls

– Season-high 129 yards receiving on six catches and TD vs. SMSU

NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year

#4 Khai West (DB, 6-1, 180, Jr., St. Paul, Minn. / St. Paul Central HS)

Minnesota State University, Mankato

– Has played in all 11 games for the Mavericks, including 11 starts

– Leads the Mavericks in interceptions with five

– Ranks 14th in NCAA Division II in interceptions per game

– Has blocked two kicks and has recorded 34 tackles

– Tied a Maverick record with a 100 yard pick six

– Recorded a season-high eight tackles versus MSU Moorhead

– Had two interceptions against both Winona State and Wayne State

NSIC Coach of the Year

Jerry Olszewski (11th Season)

Augustana University

– Guided Augustana to its second NSIC Championship in three years

– The NSIC title was the first outright championship for AU since 1959

– Earns the NSIC Coach of the Year for third time in career

– The 10 wins are the second most wins for a single year in program history

– Has led Augustana to the NCAA Playoffs four times

– Picked up his 100th career win on Sept. 30 against Sioux Falls

– Among active head coaches, he ranks 19th in total wins at NCAA Division II

NSIC Assitant Coach of the Year

Mark Sipple (3rd Season)

Augustana University

– First Augustana Coach to receive the league’s Assistant Coach of the Year

– The Augustana defense led the NSIC in scoring defense at just 16 ppg

– The rushing defense (82.8 ypg) ranks ninth nationally and leads the NSIC

– Earned his second NSIC Championship with Augustana, joining the 2021 team

– Has helped Augustana to the NCAA playoffs for the second time in three years