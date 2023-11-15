SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NSIC) — The 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular season awards were announced on Wednesday.

Augustana was well represented in the honors taking home the coach of the year, assistant coach of the year and several other accolades.

Courtesy: NSIC

NSIC Offensive Player of the Year 
#15 Jack Strand (QB, 6-5, 220, So., Bloomer, Wis. / Bloomer HS) 
Minnesota  State University Moorhead
– Passed for 3.914 yards, a MSUM single-season record 
– Set single-season school records in passing touchdowns (36) and attempts (550)
– The 36 touchdowns were the third-highest total in Division II in 2023
– Completed 370 passes which leads the nation
– Also led the country in pass completions per game (33.64). 
– Set NSIC single-season record for pass completions with 340 in NSIC play
– Averaged 355.8 passing yards per game, completing 67 percent of his passes 
– Becomes the first MSUM player since 2007 to earn Offensive Player of the Year 
– Has thrown for 6,194 yards and 52 touchdowns in 20 career games at MSUM

NSIC Defensive Player of the Year 
#36 Marcus Hansen (DE, 5-11, 240, R-So., Waseca, Minn. / Waseca HS) 
Bemidji State University
– Led the NSIC in tackles for loss (17.5)
– Ranks 11th nationally in tackles for loss
– Led the NSIC in sacks (10)
– Ranks seventh nationally in sacks
– Posted a tackle for loss in nine games, with a high of four
– Had sacks in seven games, with a high of 2.5

NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year
#3 Kendrick Watkins-Hogue (WR, 6-0, 180, R-Fr., Dubuque, Iowa / Dubuque Senior HS)
Wayne State College 
– Had 59 catches for 743 yards and eight TDs to lead WSC in receiving
– Tied for fourth in NSIC with eight touchdown catches
– Ranked sixth in yards per game (67.6) and receptions (59)
– Had at least three catches in every game
– Season-high nine catches for 88 yards and three TDs at Sioux Falls
– Season-high 129 yards receiving on six catches and TD vs. SMSU 

NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year
#4 Khai West (DB, 6-1, 180, Jr., St. Paul, Minn. / St. Paul Central HS) 
Minnesota State University, Mankato
– Has played in all 11 games for the Mavericks, including 11 starts
– Leads the Mavericks in interceptions with five 
– Ranks 14th in NCAA Division II in interceptions per game
– Has blocked two kicks and has recorded 34 tackles
– Tied a Maverick record with a 100 yard pick six
– Recorded a season-high eight tackles versus MSU Moorhead
– Had two interceptions against both Winona State and Wayne State

NSIC Coach of the Year
Jerry Olszewski (11th Season)
Augustana University
– Guided Augustana to its second NSIC Championship in three years
– The NSIC title was the first outright championship for AU since 1959
– Earns the NSIC Coach of the Year for third time in career
– The 10 wins are the second most wins for a single year in program history
– Has led Augustana to the NCAA Playoffs four times
– Picked up his 100th career win on Sept. 30 against Sioux Falls
– Among active head coaches, he ranks 19th in total wins at NCAA Division II

NSIC Assitant Coach of the Year
Mark Sipple (3rd Season)
Augustana University
– First Augustana Coach to receive the league’s Assistant Coach of the Year
– The Augustana defense led the NSIC in scoring defense at just 16 ppg
– The rushing defense (82.8 ypg) ranks ninth nationally and leads the NSIC
– Earned his second NSIC Championship with Augustana, joining the 2021 team
– Has helped Augustana to the NCAA playoffs for the second time in three years

NSIC All-Conference First Team Offense
0Jarod EppersonRBSr.AugustanaOmaha, Neb.
74C.J. JamesOLJr.AugustanaDes Moines, Iowa
73Blake LarsonOLSr.Augustana Brandon, S.D.
10Brandon AltQBSr.Bemidji State Cottage Grove, Minn. 
76Ty CobbOLSr.Bemidji StateMounds View, Minn.
14Dhel Duncan-BusbyWRSr.Bemidji State Madison, Ohio
68Will LemireOLJr.Bemidji StateWhite Bear Lake, Minn.
76Jake EdwardsOLSr.Concordia-St. PaulGreenville, Wis.
1Jaylin RichardsonRBJr.Concordia-St. PaulKansas City, Kan.
77Treyvon CahalanOLGr.Minnesota DuluthChamplin, Minn.
65Arik JohnsonOLGr.Minnesota DuluthBirchwood, Wis. 
0Sam PitzTER-Sr.Minnesota DuluthAppleton, Wis.
9Shen Butler-LawsonRBJr.Minnesota StateAugusta, Ga.
79Marshall FoernerOLJr.Minnesota State Plano, Ill.
73Zach RoggowOLJr.Minnesota State Brandon, S.D.
6Gage FlorenceWRR-So.MSU MoorheadSawyer, N.D. 
15Jack StrandQBSo.MSU Moorhead Bloomer, Wis.
12Dewaylon IngramWR Gr.Northern StateCarthage, Texas
7Dakota LarsonWRGr.Northern State Spring Creek, Nev.
85Mark LeonardTEJr.Sioux FallsRochester, Minn.
1Carter SlykhuisWR R-Jr.Sioux Falls Tea, S.D.
28Latravious BoydRBR-Fr.Wayne StateOrlando, Fla. 
79Jett JanssenOLJr.Wayne State Lincoln, Neb.
3Kendrick Watkins-HogueWRR-Fr.Wayne State Dubuque, Iowa
NSIC All-Conference First Team Defense
8Peyton BuckleyDBJr.AugustanaRice Lake, Wis. 
57Will DavisDLJr.AugustanaEdina, Minn.
51Haden WallaceLBJr.AugustanaKansas City, Mo.
7Max BudurisLBSr.Bemidji StateShorewood, Ill.
36Marcus HansenDLR-So.Bemidji StateWaseca, Minn.
11Princeten HarrisDBSr.Bemidji StateChicago, Ill. 
94Stephen HoffmanDLSr.Bemidji StateSt. Paul, Minn.
9Spencer WehrLBSr.Bemidji StateCloquet, Minn.
54Ethan BeffertDLSr.Minnesota DuluthHutchinson, Minn. 
17Marcus GlodowskiDB5thMinnesota DuluthStevens Point, Wis. 
56Drew HennesseyLBR-Sr.Minnesota DuluthHighland, Wis. 
4Andrew KloppLBR-Sr.Minnesota DuluthBaldwin, Wis. 
41Jacob DaultonLBSr.Minnesota State Hudson, Wis.
90Maven KretcheDLJr.Minnesota State Sun Prairie, Wis.
2Trey VavalDBSr.Minnesota StateBlue Springs, Mo.
4Khai WestDBJr.Minnesota StateSt. Paul, Minn.
47Josiah BehmLBJr.MSU MoorheadAppleton, Wis.
7Isaiah BigbyDBJr.Minot State Las Vegas, Nev.
9Knylen Miller-LeviDBSr.Minot StateLas Vegas, Nev.
9Ian MarshallDLGr.Northern StateSpringfield, Mo.
44Dexter LarsenLBJr.Wayne State Blair, Neb.
21Joseph MorrisonDBR-Fr.Wayne State Jacksonville, Fla. 
90Luke SimsDLJr.Wayne StateOmaha, Neb.
39Clay SchueffnerLBSr.Winona StateSt. Cloud, Wis.
NSIC All-Conference First Team Special Teams
43Avery BookPJr.AugustanaIronton, Ohio 
2Devon JonesRSSr.Augustana San Diego, Calif.
25Jake PecinaR-Fr.Augustana Forney, Texas
81Curtis CoxKR-Sr.Minnesota Duluth Dodgeville, Wis.
45Logan KobusPJr.Minnesota DuluthGreen Bay, Wis.
2Trey VavalRSSr.Minnesota StateBlue Springs, Mo.
NSIC All-Conference Second Team Offense
56Trevor BurkhartOLSr.AugustanaSioux Falls, S.D.
6Jack FisherWRJr.Augustana Rochester, Minn. 
84Mitchell GoodbaryTESr.AugustanaSioux Falls, S.D. 
2Devon JonesWRSr.AugustanaSan Diego, Calif.
1Sage BookerRBSr.Bemidji StateMinneapolis, Minn.
72Isaac HagstromOLR-So.Bemidji StateAnnandale, Minn.
0Ali MohamedRBSr.Bemidji StateGlendale, Ariz.
86Traivon DysonWRSo.University of MaryLas Vegas, Nev. 
78Drake LalimOLSr.University of MarySaint Stephen, Minn.
12Kyle WalljasperQBR-So.Minnesota DuluthFond du Lac, Wis. 
71Aiden WilliamsOLR-Sr.Minnesota DuluthAnchorage, Alaska
5Tony AngerTEJr.Minnesota StateApple Valley, Minn.
56Nathan GribbleOLSo.Minnesota State West Salem, Wis. 
74Deontae VeneyOLJr.Minnesota State Rochester, Minn.
71Keeshawn WestleyOLSr.Minnesota State Covington, Ky.
3Brady PerrymanWRSo.MSU MoorheadCottage Grove, Minn.
22Dylan RudningenRBR-Jr.Sioux FallsSunburg, Minn.
0Donald AustinRBJr.SMSUHartland, Wis.
4Nick BohnQBJr.Wayne State Bennington, Neb.  
73Tierel TompkinsOLSo.Wayne State Cedar Falls, Iowa 
77Will WashenbergerOLSo.Wayne StateSioux Falls, S.D.
1Sylvere CampbellWRJr.Winona StateMilwaukee, Wis.
77Noah PappasOLSo.Winona StatePlymouth, Minn.
2Kaleb SkellyWRJr.Winona State Blaine, Minn.
NSIC All-Conference Second Team Defense
20JayVian FarrDBJr.AugustanaRacine, Wis. 
32Kade LynottLB So.AugustanaHawarden, Iowa
24Jake PolsonDBSr.AugustanaReno, Nev.
91Jack WilsonDLSr.AugustanaSioux Falls, S.D.
8Colton HermanDBSr.Bemidji StateAnchorage, Alaska
4Jarrett KleinDBSr.Bemidji StateDeForest, Wis.
7Koffi GbekleDLJr.Concordia-St. PaulMinneapolis, Minn.
3Tim PokornowskiDBGr.Minnesota Duluth Cloquet, Minn.
7Dakota SmithLBSr.Minnesota StateInglewood, Calif.
99Hayden CarrDLSr.MSU MoorheadChamplin, Minn. 
8Jake BettcherDBSr.MSU MoorheadDetroit Lakes, Minn. 
1Carson CaykoLBJr.Minot StateFairview, Mont.
35Trey KingLBR-Jr.Northern StateIrene, S.D.
9Matt GoehringLBR-Fr.Sioux FallsSioux Falls, S.D. 
95Amaurii GrosskopfDLGr.Sioux Falls Beloit, Wis. 
22Josiah HedenstenLBSo.SMSUFaribault, Minn.
4Jalani JeffersonDBSo.SMSUMurrieta, Calif.
92Rex BeckerDLSr.Wayne StateHartington, Neb.
24Jacob ByrdDBJr.Wayne State Sioux Falls, S.D.
49Alex SchallLBJr.Wayne StateKearney, Neb.
51Trey BorskeLBJr.Winona StateNaperville, Ill.
91Kyjuan VengrowskyDL R-So.Winona StateDe Pere, Wis.
94Darius ManuelDER-Jr.Winona StateDes Moines, Iowa
56Enrique De LeonDLJr.Winona StateChippewa Falls, Wis.