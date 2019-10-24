Augustana basketball looks to build on last season’s success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana men’s basketball team finished 18-11 last season, earning a share of the NSIC south division championship, and stands second overall in the NSIC preseason poll.

The Vikings didn’t have a senior on last year’s roster, but will have to replace guard A.J. Plitzuweit, who averaged more than 14 points and four assists per game, before transferring to USD last spring. Led by Augie junior, and NSIC player to watch, Matt Cartwright, who posted a team-high 16 points per game last winter, head coach Tom Billeter says the Vikings have hit the ground running.

“They’re young on paper, but old on experience. They’ve got a lot of minutes, and just to see how our practices have already gone this early in the season and the retention from the previous year, we’ve been able to build off of that and add new things that we were never able to do last year,” Tom Billeter said.

“Everyone knows their role now, they know how our offense works, how we work on ‘D’, and so I think we’re ahead because we’ve been through it all once last year, and now this year we can begin to add stuff and change things and everyone is on the same page,” Matt Cartwright said.

The Vikings open the regular season November 9th against Arkansas-Monicello in Warrensburg, Missouri.

The Augustana women’s basketball team is picked to finish fourth overall in the Northern Sun. The Vikings finished 22-11 last season, but graduated their top-2 scorers in Lynsey Prosser and Shelby Selland, though head coach Dave Krauth says Augie will continue to get up-and-down the floor, while applying pressure.

“We’re not a whole lot different in a lot of respects from last year, but I would certainly say that is one of our strengths. If we’re smart, we’ve got enough athleticism to be able to create some offense with our defense,” Dave Krauth said.

“Athletic guards and posts. I think if we can use that as well as some of our length when we pressure people. I think we can get other teams to play faster and create turnover opportunities and additional scoring opportunities for ourselves,” Abby Hora said.

The Vikings open the regular season November 16th at Truman State.