SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana men’s basketball team opened the season with a 68-67 win over Arkansas-Monticello on Friday, November 11.

The Vikings received a game winning shot from Isaac Fink whose putback score in the final second lifted Augie to the win.

Did you happen to watch @SportsCenter over the weekend? @ikefink3 didn't have to watch it, he lived it — Augustana University Men's Basketball (@AugieMBB) November 15, 2022 Tweet courtesy: Augustana Men's Basketball

That play was named the number ten on SportsCenter’s top ten plays.