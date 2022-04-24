SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – Augustana baseball defeated Concordia-St. Paul in Sunday’s doubleheader to claim the series victory. The Vikings move to 33-7-1 overall and 23-4 in the NSIC. The Golden Bears drop to 15-22 overall and 9-16 in conference play.

The third, and final, game of the series is slated for Noon on Monday.

Game One: Augustana 11, Concordia St. Paul 2

Tanner Brown started the game on the mound for the Vikings, striking out eight batters and stayed for five innings. Kai Taylor took over in the sixth inning and recorded three strikeouts in two innings on the mound. Brown tallied another win and now holds a 6-0 record. His six wins are second-most in the NSIC.

The Vikings started off the scoring early when Will Olson hit a double that bounced off of the CSP third baseman’s glove down the right field line to score Max Mosser. Mosser reached base earlier in the inning after being walked by the Golden Bear’s pitcher.

Jordan Barth added the second run for AU in the first inning when he was sent home by a sacrifice fly from Jack Hines.

In the third inning, Mosser scored on a balk to push the lead to 3-0. A single from Olson scored Carter Howell to make it 4-0.

Tony Lanier then singled up the middle, hit off of the center fielder’s glove and bounced behind to push Lanier to third base and score Olson and Barth. JT Mix singled up the middle to bring Lanier home and Augustana closed out the inning with five more runs.

Jason Axelberg added a run to the board in the fourth inning when he scored on Barth’s sacrifice fly to center field.

The Vikings added a run in the fifth inning from Axelberg’s double that brought home Mix.

Concordia-St. Paul got on the board in the fifth inning with a home run that scored two runs. But that was all the damage the CSP offense could muster off the Vikings’ pitching staff.

Axelberg, Olson and Mosser each tallied two hits while Olson, Lanier and Rosencranz recorded two RBI each.

Game Two: Augustana 10, Concordia-St. Paul 0

Ryan Jares pitched a complete-game shutout for the Vikings, now allowing a hit until the sixth inning. In all, he allowed just two hits while logging 10 strikeouts to improve to 5-2 on the year.

Augustana began the scoring early with two runs in the first inning. Carter Howell tripled down the left-field line to score Max Mosser. Howell then scored on a wild pitch.

In the second inning, Drey Dirksen reached home on a wild pitch to push Augustana to three runs. Also scoring on a wild pitch was Ben Ihrke, bringing the score to 4-0.

The fourth inning saw three runs scored. Dirksen sent Jaxon Rosencranz in for a run with a double to right center. Dirksen then scored on Mosser’s sacrifice fly to the CSP left fielder. To end the scoring in the fourth, Howell’s sacrifice fly scored Ihrke.

Two more runs were added in the fifth inning when Dirksen reached second on a rough throw by the Golden Bears’ shortstop, allowing Mix to add a run to the board. Dirksen reached home plate after Ihrke singled to center field.

Augustana scored its 10th run in the seventh inning after Maddux Baggs ran home on Ihrke’s single.

Augustana totaled 13 hits in the game, getting two each from Howell, Baggs and Dirksen. Dirksen crossed home plate three times while Howell and Ihrke each had two RBI.