BISMARCK, N.D. (Augustana) –The Augustana baseball team fell to St. Cloud State in their second game of the NSIC tournament 10-1. The Vikings followed to defeat Winona State, 7-2, in the must-win game to move on in the NSIC tournament. Augustana improves to 41-17 overall while Winona State’s season comes to an end.

Game One: St. Cloud State 10, Augustana 1

The Huskies plated five runs in the top of the third, scored two more runs in the fifth and another three in the eighth to take a 10-0 lead over the Vikings.

Augustana’s first hit of the game came in the bottom of the seventh inning as Max Mosser singled to left field. In the bottom of the eighth, Drey Dirksen singled into left field to score Nick Banowetz and get the Vikings on the scoreboard.

Caleb Saari , Kai Taylor and Gabe Pilla spent time on the mound in the matchup.

Game Two: Augustana 7, Winona State 2

Winona State took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a single to left field that sent in a runner. The Vikings responded in the bottom half with a run scored by Nick Banowetz that was driven in by Tate Meiners .

In the fifth inning, a ground out by Winona State scored another run that granted the Warriors a 2-1 lead. Augustana scored four runs in the bottom of the frame to claim the advantage. Banowetz tallied his second run of the game after scoring on a wild pitch. Parker Mooney scored another run and a Luke Ballweg sacrifice fly plated Meiners. A passed ball that allowed Jack Hines to score wrapped up the fifth frame scoring.

A Hines single in the sixth inning plated Mooney for AU’s sixth run of the game. Shortly after, Hines was brought in by a Ballweg single.

Banowetz, Mooney and Hines logged two hits apiece while Meiners and Ballweg recorded two RBI each.

Caleb Kranz earned the start on the mound for the Vikings, striking out seven through 6.1 innings for the win, moving to 7-1 on the season. Ethan Cole pitched 2.2 innings and struck out two batters in the victory.

Up Next

The Vikings face Minnesota Crookston in a matchup Friday at BNC Field in Mandan, North Dakota. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.