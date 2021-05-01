Augustana baseball spilts double header with Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana Vikings won game one but fall in game two against the Wayne State Wildcats.

Second inning, Augustana trailing 1-0 when Jaxon Rosencranz sends a bullet to center field. That would bring home a run and were tied at 1.

3rd inning, runners on second and third for Jordan Barth. He flies one to left center and its deep enough for Carter Howell to tag from third and the Vikings have their first lead of the game

2 outs in 4th, Tanner Brown’s pitch gets away advancing a runner to 3rd.

Put he’s able to get out of trouble. The ball is hit hard to second but handled nicely by JT Mix to end the inning.

Brown pitched a nice game, only gave up 6 hits, 1 Earned run and 6 strikeouts and the Vikings win 7-1.

But in game 2 of the double header Wayne State gets one back winning 7-1 themselves. The two ball clubs will wrap up the 3 game series Sunday at noon