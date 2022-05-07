MANKATO, M.N. (UA) – No. 18 Augustana baseball defeated No. 14 Minnesota State in game three, claiming the series and winning the NSIC regular season title. The final score of the game was 7-2, with the Vikings leading the way. Augustana finishes the regular season with an overall record of 41-8-1 and an NSIC record of 31-5. Minnesota State drops to 38-7 overall and 28-5 in conference action.

Junior righty Ryan Jares got the start on the mound for the Vikings. Jares spent eight innings on the mound and recorded eight strikeouts, earning the win and moving to 7-2 on the season. Adam Diedrich stepped on the mound in the ninth inning and finished the game with two strikeouts.

Minnesota State took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run to right field.

The Vikings evened the score in the fourth inning when JT Mix plated Will Olson with a triple down the right field line. Olson was on second base after a double to right center.

In the sixth inning, the Vikings broke away to score three runs. Jack Hines added a run after a double from Mix. AU added another run when Mix was brought home on a triple from Jaxon Rosencranz. The third run of the inning was scored when Rosencranz came home on a single from Drey Dirksen.

The Mavericks cut the lead by one run in the eighth inning, but were unable to rally as the Vikings remained in the lead.

Three runs in the ninth inning kept Augustana on top. Dirksen was plated by a double from Carter Howell to score one run. A home run from Jordan Barth brought in Howell and tallied the sixth and seventh runs for Augustana.

Up Next

Augustana will host the NSIC tournament at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls, S.D. on May 11-13. The top eight NSIC teams will participate in the conference tournament.