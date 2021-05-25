Augustana baseball preparing for NCAA Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–

After finishing the regular season with a record of 36-11, Augustana’s baseball team is heading to the NCAA tournament as the 2 seed in the Central region.

“Didn’t win the conference championship regular season, didn’t win the conference tournament, but the full body of work is what they always talk about and our full body of work was good enough to put us in a good position; two seed in the regional, now lets just hope we can go down and play good baseball at the right time,” Huber said.

“I did not think we were going to get the two seed. I think we all kind of thought we we’re going to be the three. Ya know, either way we have to go down there and do our business and win some games,” Barth said.

After winning the national championship just three years ago, Huber and the Vikings are well prepared for the challenge ahead.

“I think anytime you’ve been there done that it helps you at least know what to expect, what it looks like, maybe the caliber of teams, who you’re playing. You know, even as a coaching staff we were able to talk about what the other teams are like, you know, how they approach the game, you know, are they up on the edge of the dugout, are they quiet more pro-style where they just go play baseball. You kind of know that going in,” Huber said.

As they prepare for Thursday’s matchup against Arkansas Southern, they bring with them an offense that features 9 hitters batting over .300.

“Honestly 1-9 anyone’s up at the plate, even our pinch hitters late in games.. it’s like anybody can get on at anytime. So, that’s good to have,” Barth said.

With postseason play comes pressure, but the Vikings are keeping it simple.

“Just play good baseball. Go down there and have some fun, put the ball in play, pitchers throw strikes and just leave it all out there and see what happens,” Howell said.

“You hope you don’t show up game one and there’s a lot of nerves and you play poorly because of the nerves and that sets you back. So that would be my goal. We just show up and we go play baseball and don’t have to worry about the rest,” Huber said.