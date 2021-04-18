Augustana baseball improves to 21-6 with win over Concordia St. Paul

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State University football team has earned the top seed in the 16-team Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and will host Holy Cross in the opening round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The Jackrabbits, 5-1 overall, received the Missouri Valley Football Conference's automatic bid after defeating North Dakota State, 27-17, on April 17 to earn a share of the league title. SDSU will be making its ninth consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs and 10th overall.