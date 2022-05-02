SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA)– The Augustana baseball team defeated the Sioux Falls Cougars on Monday 12-2 in seven innings. The win gave Augustana the sweep over the opponent just a few blocks from the AU campus. The Vikings are now 39-7-1 overall and 29-4 in NSIC play. Sioux Falls drops to 24-24 overall and 16-17 in the conference.

Ryan Jares started on the mound for the Vikings and pitched five complete innings. Jares struck out nine of the 18 batters that he faced to earn the win and improve to 6-2. Thomas Bruss entered the game in the sixth inning and struck out two batters. Evan Furst spent one inning on the mound and recorded one strikeout.

Augustana tallied four runs in the first inning starting with Will Olson’s single to center field that brought in Carter Howell. The Vikings pushed their lead to 4-0 after Jack Hines hit an inside-the-park home run, plating Olson and Jordan Barth.

In the second inning, the Vikings scored six runs to push the lead over Sioux Falls to 10-0. Barth scored Drey Dirksen with a single to the USF third baseman, scoring the first run of the inning. Hines brought in Howell and Max Mosser with a single through to the left side. Closing out the scoring in the inning was a double from Luke Ballweg that scored Barth, JT Mix and Jaxon Rosencranz.

A double from Rosencranz in the fourth inning sent Ben Ihrke in to score and push the lead to 11-0.

The Cougars scored what would be their only two runs of the game in the sixth inning.

Tate Meiners ended the game and sealed the win with a single that plated Michael Schoettmer in the seventh inning.

Hines totaled five RBI and Ballweg added three RBI in the win. Ten Vikings recorded at least one hit with Hines’ three hits leading the team.

Up Next

Augustana will close out the regular season with a three-game series against the Minnesota State Mavericks in Mankato, Minn. on Friday and Saturday. The first game of the series is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The series is for the NSIC Regular Season Championship as the winner for the three-game series earns the title.