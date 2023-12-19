SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) — Augustana football head coach Jerry Olszewski has announced a nonconference contest with South Dakota State to take place on Saturday, September 14, 2024.



The contest pits a pair of conference champions as Augustana has won two of the last three NSIC Championships while the Jackrabbits have claimed the last two Missouri Valley Football Conference Championships.



The Vikings and Jackrabbits have met 62 times on the gridiron, the second most played series in AU history. The last time the two teams squared off was in 2004 in Brookings, South Dakota. Augustana last defeated the Jackrabbits on Oct. 19, 2002, a 39-33 overtime victory at Howard Wood Field.



The nonconference tilt marks the second-straight year that the NSIC has a week built in for nonconference games. Augustana defeated Chadron State 27-3 in this season’s nonconference action, the first non-NSIC opponent the Vikings had faced since 2012.



Augustana Football 2024 Schedule

Sept. 7 – at UMary

Sept. 14 – at South Dakota State

Sept. 21 – Northern State

Sept. 28 – at MSU Moorhead

Oct. 5 – Minnesota Duluth

Oct. 12 – at Minot State

Oct. 19 – Winona State

Oct. 26 – at Minnesota State

Nov. 2 – Concordia-St. Paul

Nov. 9 – Sioux Falls

Nov. 16 – at Bemidji State