SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (UA) – The Augustana softball team tied the school record for runs in a game as part of a doubleheader sweep Saturday. The No. 13 Vikings topped MSU Moorhead 22-1 in game one and followed with a 10-1 game two victory.

The Vikings were the visiting team on the scoreboard as the doubleheader was a site-reversal due to inclement weather in Moorhead this weekend.

The wins improve Augustana’s record to 32-7 on the year and 16-2 in the NSIC. MSU Moorhead falls to 6-25 overall and 3-13 in league play.

Game One: No. 13 Augustana 22, MSU Moorhead 1

The tone was set from the start as Mary Pardo took the first pitch of the game to straight-away center field for her NSIC-leading 17th home run of 2022. When the opening inning was over, the Vikings led 3-0.

Augustana sent nine runs across the plate in the second inning, six in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth to account for the 22 runs.

Abby Lien doubled in a pair of runs in the second inning then Torri Chute hit a three-run home run and the Vikings led 8-0.

Pardo’s second home run of the game was a grand slam for a 12-0 lead. Her 18th home run of 2022 puts her just five home runs short of tying the Augustana school record for home runs in a season.

The first two runs of the third inning came after a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and walk. Four more runs crossed the plate including a two-run single from Bergen Lindner.

In the fourth inning, Abby Gilk hit her first-career home run with a hit over the left-field fence making it 19-0. The final score settled at 22-1, tying the school record for runs scored in a game.

Augustana racked up 15 hits with three from Chute and two each from Pardo and Olivia Hazelbaker.

Ashley Mickschl picked up her 13th win of the season with three innings pitched, three strikeouts and just two hits. Makayla Williams threw the final two innings allowing two hits.

Game Two: No. 13 Augustana 10, MSU Moorhead 1

Amber Elliott tossed six innings, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out seven to move to 13-2 on the season.

On the offensive, Abby Lien hit a two-run home run over the center-field fence to take a 2-0 lead in the third inning. In the fourth inning, Amanda Dickmeyer singled through the left side to score Delaney Young.

Two more runs crossed home plate in the fifth inning as Young doubled down the left-field line to score Lien and Liz Dierks.

After Mary Pardo singled in Abbie Lund in the top of the sixth, Nicole Bellis cranked a home run over the left-center field fence to make it 8-0 Augustana.

The Dragons got a run back in the bottom of the sixth before the Vikings added two more runs in the seventh for the final 10-1 score. The runs came on a Young home run and a Buckman single to score Gracey Brink.

The Vikings totaled 11 hits with two each from Lien, Young, Buckman and Lund.

Up Next

The Vikings play host to Upper Iowa on Wednesday with a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. The doubleheader takes place at Sherman Park.