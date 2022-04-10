SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – It was a pair of run-rule victories for the Augustana softball team on Sunday. In an 8-0 win over Minot State, Ashley Mickschl collected the 100th win of her pitching career. In game two, a 20-1 win, Gretta Melsted earned her 700th win as a head coach.

The wins boost Augustana’s record to 26-7 on the season and 10-2 in the NSIC. Minot State falls to 26-10, 7-5. Additionally, Augustana is 8-0 at home, pushing its nation’s longest home winning streak to 31 games.

Over the four-game weekend, including a no-hitter against UMary on Saturday, the Vikings gave up just seven hits to their opponents.

Ashley Mickschl shined in the circle for the second-straight game, pitching a complete-game run-rule victory by giving up a single hit and striking out five. She faced the minimum of 15 hitters as the lone base-hit was thrown out in a caught stealing situation after Gracey Brink perfectly placed the ball for the tag out.

Offensively, Augustana scored its eight runs on eight hits. The first run of the game came on a Torri Chute sacrifice to score Mary Pardo.

The score moved to 6-0 in the bottom of the second thanks to a pair of home runs. With Delaney Young on first base, Gracey Brink homered into left-center field to give the Vikings the 3-0 lead.

Three batters later with Amanda Dickmeyer on third base and Abbie Lund on first base, Mary Pardo homered into left-center for the commanding 6-0 lead.

As Mickschl continued to deal, the Vikings plated two more runs on Pardo’s second home run of the game. The home run is her 14th of the season, easily an NSIC high. The 8-0 score would hold as Mickschl sealed the game in the top of the fifth with a foul out, fly out and pop out.

The win is the 100th of Mickschl’s career as she moves to 10-2 in 2022. The 100 wins are the second-most in program history and trail Jenelle Trautmann’s 104 from 2012-15.

The Vikings racked up 19 hits to score 20 runs to rout the Beavers in the day’s second game. Augustana scored two runs in the first, three in the second, six in the third and nine in the fourth for the 20 runs.

In addition, the win gave head coach Gretta Melsted the 700th of her career between Culver-Stockton and Augustana.

With 20 runs on the scoreboard, Augustana recorded just a single run from the long ball, a solo home run from Abby Lien in the opening frame. The Vikings recorded three doubles with everything else coming via singles as part of the 19 hits.

Leading 2-0 in the second, the lead moved to 5-0 after a wild pitch scored Abbie Lund and Lien in back-to-back plate appearances. Gracey Brink then singled down the right-field line to score Torri Chute.

The flood gates opened with six runs in the third inning followed by the nine-run fourth. Among the highlights was a two-run double from Kennedy Buckman and a Taylor Bross single to score Abby Gilk. In the same inning, Bross hit again where she singled through the hole at shortstop to score Bergen Lindner and Gilk.

Amber Elliott started the game, pitched four innings and gave up just two hits, striking out five and did not allow a run. Hailey Houston closed the game with an inning and a strikeout.

Augustana plays host to Sioux Falls on Tuesday with the doubleheader at Sherman Park slated for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.



