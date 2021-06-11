Augie’s Parker Hanson gets new prosthetic arm built

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KELO) — Parker Hanson, the one-armed pitcher from Augustana who had his prosthetic arm stolen and eventually recovered, had an exciting visit to the Twin Cities on Friday as his new prosthetic arm is being built.

Parker visited Shriners Children’s in the Twins Cities to begin the process of having the residual limb cast. While there, Parker also presented Shriners Children’s a check for $7,000 from his fundraiser that was started at Augustana after his previous prosthetic arm was damaged. Now it will take a few weeks for the new arm to be completed but Shriners says they expect Parker to have his new limb by the end of the month