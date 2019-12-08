Augie Women’s Basketball earns first win inside the Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — The Augustana women’s basketball team earned its first win inside the Sanford Pentagon with a 74-48 victory over Upper Iowa on Saturday afternoon. With the win, The Vikings improve to 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the NSIC. Upper Iowa falls to 0-8, 0-3.



Senior Danni Honner opened the scoring for the Vikings with a fastbreak layup giving Augie the early 2-0 lead. After a bucket from the Peacocks tied things up at 2-all, Augustana went on a 15-0 run to take a 17-2 lead capped off by an Izzy Van Veldhuizen layup. The Peacocks were able to cut the lead down to 21-10 at the end of the first quarter.



In the second quarter, the Vikings extended their lead with a 7-0 run to open the period to take a 28-10 lead. UIU used a hot spurt to score six-straight points forcing a Viking timeout with the score at 28-16. Out of the timeout, Augie built its lead back to 17 with a 6-2 run and carried a 40-28 lead into the halftime break.



After a quick UIU score in the opening moments of the third quarter, the Vikings busted out an 8-0 run to build an 18-point lead with 6:30 left in the third stanza. Augustana built its largest lead of the contest thus far after a Van Veldhuizen triple to make the score 56-33 with just over a minute left before the quarter. Augie took a 58-35 into the final quarter.



In the fourth quarter, the Vikings’ lead ballooned to 72-46 after a McKenzee Zilverberg long ball. Augustana would outscore the Peacocks 16-13 in the final quarter to earn the 74-48 victory.



Senior Abby Hora led the way for the Vikings with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Hora also recorded three steals and three boards on the afternoon. Honner and Aislinn Duffy chipped in with nine apiece.



As a team, Augustana shot 46.6 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep. Augie held the Peacocks to 31 percent shooting from the floor and 24 percent from deep. The Vikings outscored UIU with 34 points in the paint compared to UIU’s 22.



The Vikings forced 20 turnovers and cashed in 22 points off those turnovers as well as getting 28 points from the bench compared to the Peacocks seven.



Up Next

The Vikings will hit the road to take on Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday.