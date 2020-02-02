Augie Women storm back to knock off Mary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – The Augustana women’s basketball team used another strong third quarter to turn a deficit into a win as the Vikings topped UMary 80-73 Saturday afternoon.

Augustana, who has won seven of eight, improves to 13-7 overall and 9-7 in the NSIC. The Marauders fall to 15-10 overall and 9-7 in league play.

The Vikings led briefly in the first half and entered intermission trailing by 10 at 37-27. A 19-0 run in the third quarter erased the deficit and carried Augustana to a 46-40 lead with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter.

Junior Hannah Mitby scored seven of her 16 points in the run while senior McKenzee Zilverberg scored six of her 17 in the run. The 17 points tied her career high.

Augustana entered the final quarter trailing by one at 52-51.

Zilverberg was fouled while attempting a 3-point basket to open the final quarter and calmly sank all three shots from the charity stripe to take a 54-52 lead. The Marauders knotted the game at 55-all but was quickly answered by a jumper by freshman Lauren Sees.

Leading 67-65, Augustana went on a 7-0 run to push a nine-point advantage at 74-65 with just over a minute remaining. That was all the cushion the Vikings would need in the 80-73 win.

Augustana has now claimed four-straight wins on Heritage Court inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Zilverberg totaled the team-high 17 points while redshirt freshman Aislinn Duffy and Mitby each added 16 points. Senior Abby Hora was the final Viking in double-figure scoring at 10 points.

Augustana scored 27 points off 21 forced turnovers and committed just eight itself. Of the 21 forced turnovers, 13 were from steals where senior Hana Beyer recorded six.

Augustana also dominated the pace of play, much off the turnovers, by scoring 16 fast-break points. By comparison, UMary tallied just two points off turnovers and zero fast-break baskets.

The Vikings play four of their final six games on the road to close out the regular season, beginning with a road trip to Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State next weekend. Tip-off in Duluth, Minnesota, on Friday is slated for 5:30 p.m.