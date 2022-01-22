Augie Women fall to St. Cloud State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – A 14-point spurt in the fourth quarter by St. Cloud State was too much for the Augustana women’s basketball team to overcome, as the Vikings fell 72-59 inside the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday afternoon.

Augustana (9-7, 5-7) held a lead at the end of each of the first three quarters, but could not come away with the win as St. Cloud State (14-3, 12-2) outscored the Vikings 18-5 in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings’ biggest lead came in the first quarter, coming off a Lauren Sees triple to make it 17-11 with 1:21 remaining.

Aislinn Duffy accounted for 13 of Augustana’s 35 points heading into halftime with a 35-34 advantage.

Augustana led for 21:37 of the contest while St. Cloud held an advantage for 14:01 and led the majority of the fourth quarter to hand Augustana its second loss of the weekend with the final score being 72-59.

The Vikings were led by Duffy with 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting. She grabbed seven rebounds as well. Aby Phipps led AU with a career-high eight rebounds.

The Huskies were led by Tori Wortz with 24 points and Nikki Kilboten with nine rebounds.

Up Next

The Vikings take to the road to face Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston. Augustana matches up with Bemidji State Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Minnesota Crookston Saturday at 3:30 p.m.