SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Peacocks of Upper Iowa, 79-56, Saturday in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 9-2 overall record while holding a 4-2 record in the NSIC. The Peacocks move to a 4-6 overall record and are 0-5 in the loop.

Augustana applied the pressure in the first half forcing 13 Upper Iowa turnovers in the first 20 minutes of play. The Vikings grasped eight steals with two apiece coming from Lauren Sees and the NSIC’s leader in steals, Kenzie Rensch. Jennifer Aadland picked up two blocks while adding on five rebounds when guarding the paint.

The Vikings were 9-of-22 (.409) in the first quarter seeing 14 points in the paint and six from behind the arc. Augustana was led by Sees in the first half with seven points while Aislinn Duffy led the squad in rebounds with seven. The Vikings led heading into halftime 32-30.

Augustana found its stride in the third quarter shooting 11-of-15 (.733) to add to its 47 points in the second half. Duffy led both benches in scoring in the third quarter totaling 10 points. Duffy also surpassed her 1000th point as a Viking following a 2-point basket three minutes into the quarter.

The fourth quarter was all Vikings opened by a driving layup completed by Sees to start the final 10 minutes of play. Duffy continued to lead all scoring in the fourth quarter tallying seven points. Phipps led the Vikings in rebounds grasping eight while also putting up a block and two points in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Augustana was led by Duffy and Sees both totaling 19 points apiece. Duffy collected her fourth double-double as a Viking and the 17th of her career after collecting 11 rebounds in the contest. Sees and Rensch both grasped three steals adding to the 11 total steals on the afternoon. Augustana shot a combined 42 percent compared to Upper Iowa’s 32 percent.

Up Next

The Vikings host Winona State tomorrow afternoon in the Sanford Pentagon at 1:30 p.m., then the Vikings will host Mount Marty Monday night starting at 7:00 p.m.