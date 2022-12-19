SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) — Behind a triple-double from Aislinn Duffy , the Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Lancers of Mount Marty, 81-45, in the Sanford Pentagon on Monday night. The Vikings advance their record to 11-2 while sitting at 5-2 in the NSIC. Tonight’s contest was an exhibition for the Lancers resulting in no record change, they stand at a 3-10 overall record.

The Duffy triple-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, is the first for a Viking since Megan Doyle’s on Jan. 29, 2011.

The Vikings caught their stride early opening the contest with a 3-pointer knocked down by Aislinn Duffy from the top of the key. Augustana pulled out early with a 9-2 lead that was answered by a Lancer 6-0 run. The Vikings took advantage of MMU turnovers, capitalizing on a Lancer error late in the period with a 3-pointer from Kenzie Rensch to pull Augustana up by four.

Augustana shot 9-of-20 (.450) in the second quarter overpowering the Lancers who shot 5-of-22 (.227). The Vikings out-scored Mount Marty in the second period, seeing 23 points compared to the Lancers’ 14.

Augustana led 42-22 heading into halftime being led by Duffy with nine points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead both squads in all categories. The Vikings saw 24 points in the paint in the first half while scoring nine points off Mount Marty turnovers during the first 20 minutes of play.

The Vikings cruised into the second half shooting 75 percent in the third quarter. Augustana restricted the Lancers to 15 percent shooting in the period, only allowing three baskets. Success continued for the Vikings into the final 10 minutes of play, seeing 49 percent shooting from Augustana with the Lancers shooting 22 percent.

Overall, Augustana was led by Jennifer Aadland in scoring with 18 points and three blocks.

Up Next

Augustana returns to action on Dec. 31 to face Wayne State in its final road match of the 2022 calendar year. Tip-off is slated for a 1:30 p.m. start in Wayne, Neb.