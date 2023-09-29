SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana football team is undefeated at 3-0 in conference play as they prepare to take on cross town rival USF.

Augustana rushed for 131 out of 336 total yards Saturday against Moorhead. A vessel on the ground for the Vikings was Jarod Epperson, who had two rushing touchdowns.

“He’s huge for us. Obviously, having him back this year after getting hurt last year is huge for us. He’s super talented. He’s the guy that we have to go up against all the time and fall camp and it’s super nice to see him doing good things against other teams, not just against us,” Augustana defensive back Peyton Buckley said.

As the Vikings prepare for the upcoming battle against cross town foe USF. The team is reliant towards being consistent.

“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing playing good complimentary football in all three phases of the game. With offense, defense and special teams. I think we’ve done a fairly decent job at that over the last four weeks, so we can just keep that going. I think that’s going to help us come out with a win,” Augustana running back Jarod Epperson said.

The Vikings own the ninth best defense in the country, allowing just 13 points per game.

“Having good eyes, so that’s something we preach all the time on the defense side of the ball. It’s just getting our read early and then trusting our eyes and trusting what we see and flying around from there,” Buckley said.

“Defensively, we’re playing pretty good defense, right now that needs to continue on Saturday. And we need to start turning the ball over a little bit, get some offense is to put it in our hands,” coach Olszewski said.

The Vikings have lost eight of the last ten Key to the City matchups, a traditional rivalry game that grants a big crowd.

“It’s a trophy game, and it’s an opportunity to play a rival, that’s been a really good program for a lot of years. What that game means is pride, number one, number two, the whole community embraces it, our student body, alumni and everything else. It’s a big deal,” Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski said.

Augustana will travel to Bob Young Field Saturday, kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.