Augie softball’s quest for another national championship comes to an end

DENVER, Colo. (KELO) — Augustana beat Grand Valley State 13-2 in five innings Saturday afternoon to advance to the final four of the Division 2 NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Vikings would face West Texas A&M needing to beat the Lady Buffs twice to advance to the National Championship series.

West Texas A&M grabbed the lead in the 2nd inning. Gabriella Valforte hit a two-run home run for the game’s first runs. The Lady Buffs would add two more runs in the inning to take a 4-0 lead.

Augustana wouldn’t score until the fourth inning. Abby Lien singled into left to score Gracey Brink as the Vikings pulled to within 3. Abby Dickmeyer drew a bases loaded walk to cut the defict to 2.

But two was as close as the Vikings would get, as a four-run 6th inning all but sealed the game as West Texas A&M beat Augustana 9-4.

The Vikings finish the season with a 49-8 record.