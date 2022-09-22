SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After playing off campus at Sherman Park last season, Augustana softball will return to Bowden Field for the upcoming season, only it’ll look a whole lot different.

Construction on the renovated facility began in 2021 and was completed this past spring, but not in time for the Vikings to use during last season.

Augie rededicated the field on Thursday, and held an opening ceremony with players providing tours for those in attendance.

For the 2019 Division 2 National Champs, the new and improved Bowden Field should only help them remain a top team in the country year in and year out, and they can’t wait to play on it.

“It’s kind of like when we won the national championship. It’s hard to put into words. I’m kind of awe struck by it because this is just a jaw dropper. It’s a dream come true. It’s an absolutely gorgeous stadium. It’s just so exciting to be able to call this our home,” Head Coach Gretta Melsted said.

“You know I think it was talked for a long time and finally to see it happen while I’m still here taking my 5th year. It’s so crazy I can’t even put into words how thankful and excited we all are,” Senior Delaney Young said.