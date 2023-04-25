SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana softball team sits atop the Northern Sun conference with a 19-3 record and with just six games to play.

Augustana leads the conference in scoring with 337 runs and 67 home runs. Augie also owns the top two hitters in the conference and four of the top eight batting averages.

“We spend a lot of time in our hitting building. Whether that’s hitting practice, hitting on our own, doing extra reps after practice, making that be one of our dominant pieces of play in the game”, Augustana outfielder Torri Chute said.

The Vikings sit at 32-11 on the season, thanks to their unique team connection.

“The team environment is really motivating and positive. And I think at the beginning of the year, we struggled just a little bit with it, but we’re doing so much better in staying positive and not letting like one error get us down”, Augustana infielder Delaney Young said.

Augustana has had plenty of success so far, but they’re still keeping their eyes on a bigger prize.

“Our biggest goal is making it to the national championship. But you know, you have like your levels that go into that. So our biggest thing is, we focus on hitting is like our forte, I would say”, Chute said.

STAND UP: Although the players have big goals in mind, Coach Melsted says it’s important for the team to pay attention to detail.

“Because sometimes if you have too big of a mindset all the time, you kind of forget some of those small details. So really kind of focusing down is something that we try to do”, Augustana head coach Gretta Melsted said.

The Vikings are looking to build on their ten game win streak, but it won’t be easy as the entire conference sets their aim on Augie.

“We’ve got a target on our back, and that’s okay, that’s a privilege, but to just go out and play fearless, and just give it everything you have, leave it on the field and then you walk off the field with your head held high”, Melsted said.

The Vikings will host Southwest Minnesota State for a double header Wednesday afternoon, game one begins at 2 p.m.