EDMUND, OK (KELO) — Augustana softball suffered a 3-0 loss in eleven innings to Central Oklahoma in the winner’s bracket of the Central Regional on Friday.

The Vikings will now play either Southern Arkansas or Arkansas Tech in the loser’s bracket at 6 p.m. on Friday night.

FINAL/11: Central Oklahoma 3, @AugieSoftball 0 @KELOSports



The Vikings will play at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 13, 2022

Friday’s game saw some very good pitching as neither pitcher allowed a run through the first ten innings of the game.

Augustana’s Amber Elliot allowed three earned runs in eleven innings pitched. She gave up seven hits and four walks while striking out seven on 149 pitches.

Central Oklahoma’s Kylee Lynch threw a complete game and she allowed no runs on just four hits. She walked two and struck out six, while throwing 150 pitches.

Liz Dierks led the way for the Vikings as she had two hits in the game.

The Bronchos were led by Lexy Dobson who had the only run producing hit of the game. She went 2-5 with a single, a double and three runs batted in.

Augustana will now play in an elimination game at 6 p.m. If the Vikings win, they’ll meet Central Oklahoma on Saturday in the championship. The Vikings must win both games Saturday to advance.