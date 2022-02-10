SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — Day two saw three top-five finishes for the Augustana women’s swimming and diving team on the second day of the NSIC Championships Thursday inside of the Midco Aquatics Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“We had another great day with at least one person in every ‘A’ final,” said Augustana head coach Lindsie Micko. “We were able to score all of our 400 IM swimmers and our relays did very well.”

“We have done a nice job as a team to set us up for a successful day three.”

During the 400 IM, Taylor Beagle would win her second event of the championships, swimming an NCAA ‘B’ Standard time of 4:25.62. The Vikings would also name a second student-athlete NSIC All-Conference when Lara Carnier Matuck placed third with a time of 4:34.09. Placing fifth was Leona Coha with a time of 4:36.19. Also competing in the final was Anna Tindall as she placed sixth swimming a time of 4:37.51.

In all, Augustana totaled 71 team points in the event as the Vikings also earned placings from Nesrine Jelliti (11th) and Alysse Grohs (15th).

Angelina Chan would make the final of the 100 Fly when she swam a time of 56.98. She would go into the finals and improve her time to 56.82 to set the Augustana school record and placed seventh in the event.

During the 200 Free, Amaya Street would qualify for the finals by setting a personal-record of 1:54.05. She placed 8th in the finals swimming with a time of 1:54.56.

To cap off night two, the 400 free relay team consisting of Nathalia Silva, Jelleti, Chan, and Kamryn Robarge, crushed the previous school record to place fourth in the event. The four swimmers finished in a time of 3:49.53 to top the previous record by more than five seconds.

The Vikings are currently sitting in third place with 374.5 points after day three of the championships. Minnesota State leads the event with 511 points.

The Vikings will be back in action Friday on day three of the NSIC Championships at 10 a.m. Finals begin at 5:30 p.m.