SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana women’s basketball team will have someone other than Dave Krauth leading the program for the first time in more than three decades.

The Vikings will be led by Jillian Flores Bennett, who joins the program after leading Iowa Western to the region final and a 26-5 record last season.

She joins a team that had 33 winning seasons in Krauth’s tenure and adopted the motto “Earn your legacy” for this year’s team.

She has been impressed with the way the players have adopted her as their leader.

“They’ve been really open to learning, and I think that speaks volumes about this team because change is really difficult and I think we need to talk more about that, and how difficult it is as young people to go through a coaching change,” Augustana Head Coach Jillian Flores Bennett said.

The Vikings’ first game is November 16 at Central Missouri.