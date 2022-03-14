SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana Men knocked off Upper Iowa Sunday night in the Central Region Finals as the Vikings moved 1 win closer to a trip to the Division 2 Elite 8, which they haven’t done since winning the national championship in 2016. Standing in the way, is Northwest Missouri State, who’s won 3 of the 4 national titles since Augie’s championship.

“I think it’s going to be a great basketball game, and we’re just, I’m really looking forward to it. Not just because, I respect their program, but I think Ty would, these are the summer hours you put in, and how hard you work in the fall. This is what you do to do this to get in these moments and have a situation, I hope we have a great crowd. I think you’re going to see two excellent basketball teams getting after each other. I know this, it will be a war,” Head Coach Tom Billeter said.

Vikings will play Northwest Missouri State Tuesday night at 7 out at the Sanford Pentagon for the Central Region Championship.