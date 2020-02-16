Augie Men cruise past CSP behind Lebrun’s 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – The Augustana men’s basketball team never trailed in a 92-71 victory over Concordia-St. Paul to close out its regular season home schedule inside the Sanford Pentagon Saturday evening.

Sophomore Dylan LeBrun scored a game-high 23 points as part of four Vikings in double-figure scoring. Among them was junior Tyler Riemersma with his 11th double-double of the season as he tallied 13 points and secured 12 rebounds.

The Vikings remain in fifth place of the NSIC South Division standings, one game behind Minnesota State, with an 11-9 league mark and 16-10 overall record. The Golden Bears fall to 6-14 in NSIC play and 8-16 overall.

Augustana quickly marched out to an 11-point lead at 14-3 over the first five minutes of action and held firm entering halftime holding a 46-32 lead.

The result was never in question as a LeBrun jumper push the Vikings’ lead to 21 points at 69-48 midway through the second half. The lead stretched to 27 points on a Beau Keeve 3-point basket with 3:17 remaining in the game.

The Sanford Pentagon crowd rose to its feet in appreciation when senior Tommy Jensen battled for an offensive rebound and put a layup up in traffic for a 90-66 Vikings’ lead late in the contest. That moment capped off a Senior Night contest as Bodey Behrends, Carter Rynda, Jensen and Keeve were honored prior to tip-off.

Joining LeBrun and Riemersma in double-figure points were Isaac Fink and Michael Schaefer with 17 and 14 points, respectfully. Augustana shot 53.6 percent from the field in the first half to jump out to ties lead and finished the game at 43.8 percent on 32-of-73 shot attempts.

LeBrun’s night also included six assists and four steals, both career highs.

Concordia-St. Paul was led by Jacob Shields and Lee Higgins with 14 points each.

The Golden Bears struggled to get a rhythm after being forced into 16 turnovers which the Vikings turned into 27 points. In contrast, CSP only tallied five points off of eight Viking turnovers.