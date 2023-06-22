SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana has announced who its first opponent in the inaugural season of Division I hockey.

The Vikings announced they will be taking on the Wisconsin Badgers, in Madison in a two-game series on October 7-8.

That weekend is Wisconsin’s homecoming weekend.

Augie’s inaugural season now has a scheduled 32 games. The Vikings will debut in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on October 14, in a two-game conference series against Bowling Green.

AU will debut at the on-campus Midco Arena in a series against Ferris State on January 26.

Head coach Garrett Raboin told KELOLAND News Thursday the Vikings’ 26-man roster, which will be officially announced next week, will include players from four different countries, five Canadian provinces and eight different states.

“It’s really a wide range of pretty diverse players,” Raboin said. “But they all believe in what we’re doing here and we’re excited to get together and go to work here very shortly.”