SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana hockey team saw their inaugural season record fall to 3-4-1, following a pair of road losses at Michigan Tech.

The Vikings continue their season on the road as they’ll face Lindenwood, a team who is nearly as new to Division I hockey as Augustana. Lindenwood’s first year in the NCAA was last season.

Being that Augie is currently in the rookie year as a program, head coach Garrett Raboin holds himself accountable to different avenues in ways to navigate a new team.

“You’re learning lessons because they’ve lived a lot of things and had success and maybe things that haven’t worked out for them. I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t asking these questions to their staff and their program to best prepare ourselves,” Augie head coach Garrett Raboin said.

The pair will begin their series match up Friday night at 7:10 p.m.