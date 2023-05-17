EUREKA, Mo. (AUGUSTANA) – The Augustana women’s golf team moved up a spot in the standings Wednesday at the NCAA Division II Championship. The Vikings are now in 16th position after totaling 307 strokes for a two-day total of 616. The championship event is taking place in Eureka, Missouri.



Shannon McCormick carded the Vikings’ top score of the day with her 3-over-par 75. Lanie Veenendall holds AU’s top individual position as she is tied for 50th in the nearly 100-player field. Veenendall ranks third in the field with 25 pars over 36 holes played.



Placings for Augustana after two rounds:

Lanie Veenendall – T50, 153

Molly Stevens – T57, 154

Lauren Tims – T79, 158

Shannon McCormick – T79, 158

Masy Mock – T85, 160



The final team round takes place Thursday at Fox Run Golf Club. The top eight team finishers advance to match play beginning Friday.