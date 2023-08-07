BURNSVILLE, MN (NSIC) — Bemidji State University was selected by the league coaches as the preseason favorite in the NSIC for 2023. The Beavers received four first place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) and amassed 131 points, six points ahead of Minnesota State, which was second with 125 points and five first place votes. Wayne State was third with 114 points while Augustana was fourth with 112 points; both WSC and AUGIE garnered two first place votes.

In 2023, NSIC football will consist of 13 teams with each team playing 10 conference games over an 11 week schedule. The NSIC will award an overall champion based on win percentage in the 10 NSIC contests. Ties will not be broken for the overall champions.

Bemidji State quarterback, Brandon Alt was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Northern State defensive end, Ian Marshall earned the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.