SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced a home-and-home series with Chadron State to take place in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The Augustana football team will travel to Chadron, Nebraska, on Sept. 9 of the 2023 season. In 2024, Chadron State will visit Kirkeby-Over Stadium for the first-time ever on Sept. 7, 2024.

“We are excited for the opportunity to fill our open date with an opponent like Chadron State from the RMAC,” Olszewski said. “Coach Long has consistently continued the tradition of a successful program and will challenge our team in ways we need to grow in our 2023 journey.”

Chadron State is an in-region opponent for Augustana and is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Vikings and Eagles, both with over 100 years of football, have never faced each other.

The remainder of the Augustana football schedule for 2023 will be announced in the near future.