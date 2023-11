SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana football team drew a No. 4 seed in the 2023 NCAA Division II playoff and will open up at home against NSIC rival Minnesota St.

The Vikings won their first outright NSIC championship since 1959 with a 38-19 win over Bemidji St. in the regular season finale.

This season marks the second time in three years that Augie will host a first-round playoff game.

The Vikes (10-1) defeated MSU-Mankato 28-10 at home on Oct. 21.