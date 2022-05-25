SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana Baseball team is back in the super regionals for the 3rd time since 2018 as the Vikings will take on Southern Arkansas in a best of 3 series, with the winner heading to Cary, North Carolina for the Division 2 College World Series.

Augustana punched its ticket to the Super Regional by beating top-seed Central Missouri 9-5 in a win or go home matchup this past Sunday.

“It shows us what we are capable of. Can we go on and advance to Cary, can we we win a game there, can we win the whole thing, time will tell, but we’ve earned that right,” Head Coach Tim Huber said.

In each of their 3 wins at the regional, Augustana trailed at some point in the game, a credit to their mental approach.

“This time has got a lot of fight in us. I think that’s been the biggest thing that’s helped us. You know we give up a few runs and we still know we can come back and win. I think that comes down to off season preparation and mental fortitude,” Senior JT Mix said.

Now the Vikings will get set for a Southern Arkansas team that is known for its offense, as the Muleriders are scoring more than 10 runs per game this season.

“Southern Arkansas is going to bang the ball over the fence if you leave the ball up in the zone for them and so hopefully we can be down and mix pitches in for strikes and I’ll think we’ll be good,” Huber said.

This is Augie’s 3rd super regional appearance in 5 years, as the Vikings fell in the 2019 matchup, a year after winning the World Series in ’18. With several members from those teams still playing, that’s experience they can lean on.

“Don’t let the moment get too big. I think that’s the biggest thing you know. It’s easy to get jitters and it’s easy to get jacked up, but when it comes down to it it’s a baseball game just like the first game of the year,” Senior Jordan Barth said.

“They’ve been there, they’ve done that, they’ve been through it, they know what it looks like. Even to go to into the town we’re going to and play the team we’re going to play. They’ve been a part of that,” Huber said.

Augustana and Southern Arkansas begin their best-of-three Super Regional this Friday in Magnolia, Arkansas. First pitch set for 6:00. The two will continue their series Saturday at 2 with game 2, and then if necessary, game 3 is scheduled for 5:30 Saturday night.