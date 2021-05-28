Augie baseball drops Central Region opener

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KELO) — Augustana baseball entered the NCAA Division 2 Central Regional as the two-seed and opened play in the double-elimination tournament against Southern Arkansas.

The Vikings took the early lead on a Jaxon Rosencranz solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd. Augustana would add two more in the inning on Will Olson single.

Southern Arkanas responded with the game’s next 5 runs with Ty Manning’s grand slam in the 4th inning giving the Muleriders the 5-3 lead.

A sacrifice fly and throwing error allowed Augustana to tie the game in the bottom half of the 4th, but Southern Arkansas retook the lead in the top of the 5th on a sacrifice fly of their own.

The Muleriders would add the eventual winning run in the 7th inning, as they held on for the 8-6 victory over Augustana.

The Vikings will play Henderson State Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in an elimination game.