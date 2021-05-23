Augie baseball draws Southern Arkansas in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AUGUSTANA) — The No. 18-ranked Augustana baseball team’s 2021 campaign continues with a trip to the NCAA Central Regional Tournament. The Vikings, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, face the No. 5-seeded Southern Arkansas Muleriders. Central Missouri is the host school for the Central Regional.

The Vikings, 36-11 on the season, play the Muleriders, 27-14, on Thursday in Warrensburg, Missouri, at 7 p.m.. Live stats and live video will be provided for all games on GoAugie.com/Live.