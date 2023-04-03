SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana baseball team saw an offensive onslaught Monday in an 18-5 win over Bemidji State at Ronken Field. The Vikings scored in six of seven innings to move to 21-12 overall and 10-3 in the NSIC. Bemidji State calls to 2-26, 1-12.



Despite the win, it was actually BSU that got on the scoreboard first with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning (Bemidji State was the home team on the scoreboard due to the site reversal). The first AU run was in the top of the second as Tate Meiners went deep over the left-center field fence.



The top of the third saw AU produce six runs to take the lead and begin to show the offensive force. Drey Dirksen singled in Nick Banowetz to tie the game at 2-2. A Luke Ballweg single into right field scored Dirksen. A double by Joshua Koskie broke the game open with a 5-2 score as Ragan Pinnow and Meiners each crossed home plate. By the time the inning was over, it was 7-2 Augustana.



Augustana added another run in the fourth, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and plated five runs in the seventh for the 18 total runs. The 14th, 15th and 16th runs came off the bat of Nate Davis while the final two runs were scored by a triple off the bat of Ballweg. That triple scored Spencer Marenco and Jett Olszewski who was on base after drawing a walk.



Kai Taylor picked up the win on the mound while Ryan Clementi had a solid outing in relief with 2.1 innings pitched and four strikeouts.



Of Augustana’s 18 hits, four were off the bat of Ballweg while he totaled five RBI. Four other batters recorded two hits in the contest.



Up Next

The Vikings’ doubleheader with Northern State has been pushed to being played in Wayne, Nebraska, on Tuesday. Along with the location change, the first pitch will take place at 11 a.m. at Wayne City Park. Live stats will be available, however, a live stream will not.