BURNSVILLE, Minn. (NSIC) – Minnesota State University, Mankato was selected by the league coaches as the preseason favorite in the NSIC for the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks received 216 points, garnering eight first places votes to sit three points ahead of second place Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs had 213 points and seven first place votes. Augustana was third with 182 points and the other first place vote.

In the divisional rankings, UMD was the unanimous choice in the north, picking up all seven first place votes for 49 points. The University of Mary was second with 38 points and the other first place vote. In the south, Minnesota State led with 48 points and six first place votes. Augustana was second with 41 points and the other two first place votes.

NSIC coaches rank each team from 1 to 15 with a first-place vote receiving 15 points, second place 14, third place 13, etc. Coaches do not rank their own team or vote for their own players in the preseason poll.

The NSIC regular season championship will be based on the 22-game schedule. Each team will play teams in their division twice (14) and teams in the other division once (8). An NSIC North and South Division Champion will also be awarded. Divisional standings will also be based on all 22 NSIC contests played. In the case of a tie, co-champions will be awarded. The 12-team NSIC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships are set to take place February 25-28 at the Sanford Health Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The top two seeds in each division will receive a first-round bye. First round games will be played on campus on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The 2022-23 women’s basketball season gets underway on Saturday-Sunday, November 5-6 when UMD plays in the D2CCA Women’s Basketball Tip-Off Classic in Kansas City, Missouri. The rest of the league opens play on Friday, November 11 with non-conference action, while NSIC play begins Tuesday, November 22.