HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman and Chas McCormick each homered in the second inning and had two RBIs and the Houston Astros built a big lead early and beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Bregman and McCormick connected off Joe Ryan (7-2) to put Houston up 3-0 — and snap Ryan’s career-long streak of six starts without allowing a homer.

The Astros tacked on two runs in the third inning and that was plenty to give them their fourth win in five games.

Brandon Bielak (2-2) allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings, helping the Astros bounce back after losing the series opener 7-5 in 10 innings.

Minnesota rookie Royce Lewis doubled a night after homering with four RBIs in his season debut after tearing the ACL in his right knee last May. It was the only extra-base hit for the Twins, who went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Bregman led off Houston’s second with his seventh homer this season to make it 1-0. It was the first home run Ryan had allowed since April 19.

There was one out in the inning when Ryan walked José Abreu. McCormick connected on his soaring shot to left field with two outs to push the lead to 3-0.

Houston hitting coach Alex Cintrón was ejected in the third inning after yelling at home plate umpire Jerry Layne after Jose Altuve struck out looking for the first out of the inning.

Jeremy Peña walked after that before a single by Yordan Alvarez sent him to third. The Astros extended the lead to 4-0 when Peña scored on a single by Bregman.

Ryan walked Kyle Tucker to load the bases and a sacrifice fly by Abreu made it 5-0.

Ryan allowed four hits and five runs while walking three in a season-low four innings.

Bielak had walked two but hadn’t allowed a hit until Lewis doubled to start the fifth. Christian Vázquez singled with two outs to score Lewis and cut the lead to 5-1.

Edouard Julien reached on an error by Altuve to start the sixth before a single by Carlos Correa. Byron Buxton grounded into a double play before Bielak walked Alex Kirilloff to end his night.

He was replaced by Phil Maton, who struck out Lewis to end the inning.

The Twins had runners at first and third with two outs in the eighth inning, but Ryne Stanek struck out Lewis to end the threat.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy began throwing from 90 feet Tuesday as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury that has kept him out since May 1. Manager Dusty Baker said he’s made a lot of progress in recent days but wasn’t sure what the next step for him will be.

PUT A RING ON IT

Vázquez received his World Series championship ring in a pregame ceremony Tuesday night. Vázquez spent the last two months of the 2022 season with the Astros after a trade from Boston. It was the second ring for Vázquez, who helped the Red Sox to the title in 2018.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Hunter Brown (5-1, 3.12 ERA) opposes RHP Louie Varland (2-1, 4.24) when the series wraps up Wednesday night.